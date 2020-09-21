MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. is bringing back the retro recipes for four of its ready-to-eat cereals: Cocoa Puffs, Golden Grahams, Cookie Crisp and Trix. The return to the ‘80s formulations is permanent, the company said.

Cocoa Puffs now delivers more chocolatey taste, Cookie Crisp offers more chocolate chip cookie taste, Trix is reviving its classic six fruity shapes, and Golden Grahams includes honey once again, General Mills said.

“Our fans crave a taste of nostalgia — and, while these four cereals have always remained popular, we’ve answered their requests and brought back the taste they remember from childhood,” said Jennifer Jorgenson, vice president of marketing for General Mills cereal. “After all, was there anything better as a kid than waking up on Saturday morning, grabbing your favorite cereal and watching cartoons? We’re hoping fans can relive these fun moments while sharing the classic taste they loved with their own families now.”

All four reformulated cereals are now available at retailers nationwide.