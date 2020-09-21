The Mecabagel is an advanced end-to-end bagel production line, from makeup to freezer. ABI and Mecatherm have formed a global partnership outside of North America and are offering the bagel production line across Europe, Asia, Australia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The line can produce up to 28,000 bagels per hour per line with baking pan/cooling tray dimensions up to 79-by-31-inches. The line features quick-tooling changeover for bagel size and weight, fast access for maintenance, full washdown capability and enhanced safety and controls.

