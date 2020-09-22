ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Kelly Garcia has been promoted to executive vice president and chief technology officer of Domino’s Pizza, Inc., effective Oct. 2. He replaces executive vice president and chief information officer Kevin Vasconi, who plans to retire Oct. 2.

Mr. Garcia joined Domino’s in 2012 as vice president of e-commerce development. In 2016, he was named senior vice president of e-commerce development and emerging technologies, and in 2019 he became senior vice president and chief technology officer. Prior to his time at Domino’s, Mr. Garcia was vice president of business intelligence and North American operations for R.L. Polk & Co., where he spent eight years. Earlier in his career, Mr. Garcia was a manager at Capgemini, E & Y Consulting and Ernst & Young.

“Under Kelly’s leadership, Domino's has revolutionized online ordering for the quick-service restaurant industry and introduced the AnyWare suite of digital ordering platforms,” said Ritch Allison, chief executive officer of Domino’s. “Domino's is recognized worldwide for digital innovation, and we are extremely proud to have Kelly take the reins over the technology team, which numbers more than 400 talented individuals committed to making us even better.”