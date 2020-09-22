MINNEAPOLIS — The increase in at-home food preparation during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic inspired the latest offering from General Mills, Inc.: Progresso Toppers.

Featuring soup paired with toppings in one tub, Progresso Toppers are made by microwaving, stirring and adding the included toppings. The meal solutions are available in Chicken Noodle with Oyster Crackers, Tomato Basil with Cheddar Crackers, Broccoli Cheese with Oyster Crackers, Loaded Potato with Fried Onion Strings and Chicken Tortilla with Tortilla Strips varieties.

The Chicken Noodle with Oyster Crackers offering includes white meat chicken, egg noodles, carrots and celery in chicken broth. Each tub contains 190 calories, 9 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber.

The Tomato Basil with Cheddar Crackers variety is vegetarian and made with tomato puree, garlic, parsley and basil. Each tub contains 290 calories, 5 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber.

The Broccoli Cheese with Oyster Crackers soup contains chicken broth, broccoli, cream cheese, cheddar cheese and Parmesan cheese. Each tub contains 240 calories, 5 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber.

The Loaded Potato with Fried Onion Strings flavor features chicken broth, potatoes, celery, onion, sour cream, cheese and bacon. Each tub contains 300 calories, 7 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber.

The Chicken Tortilla with Tortilla Strips soup is made with chicken broth, white meat chicken, onions, red bell peppers, black beans, green sweet peppers and corn. Each tub contains 240 calories, 8 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber.

“We know families are preparing more food than ever at home in these past six months,” said Chris Borges, senior brand manager for Progresso at General Mills. “So, we wanted to share an easy meal solution for consumers working at home, parents who are busy with kids and people who are looking for something that’s delicious without the mess. With this new offering, Progresso is excited to offer our classic soups with tasty toppings for an extra crunch, that’s big on flavor when you’re short on time.”

Progresso Toppers are available nationwide for around $3.99 per 12.2-oz tub.