HERSHEY, PA. — The Hershey Co. is splicing sweet and salty in its newest innovation from the Reese’s brand: Reese's Big Cups with Pretzels.

The confectionery mashup is a twist on the classic peanut butter cup that is bigger, saltier and packed with pretzel pieces.

“Let’s face it, we’re all feeling a little bit salty this year,” said Ian Norton, senior director for the Reese's brand. “In true Reese's fashion, we channeled our feelings into sweet and salty deliciousness with new Reese's Big Cups with Pretzels.”

Available in November, Reese's Big Cups with Pretzels will be available in a 1.3-oz standard size/single cup for $1.49 and a 2.6-oz king size/two cup for $2.09. Additionally, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups with Pretzels Miniatures will be available in January 2021 and retail for $3.79. Reese's Big Cups with Pretzels and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups with Pretzels Miniatures will be a permanent addition to the Reese's lineup at retailers nationwide.

Also coming down the peanut butter cup pipeline is Reese’s Big Cups with Chips, featuring Reese’s Big Cups stuffed with potato chip pieces, which will be available for a limited time only beginning March 2021.