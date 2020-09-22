ATLANTA — CP Kelco is reimagining how it connects to customers and prospects with the launch of a new virtual experience.

The virtual reality environment offers insights on key market trends and the company’s latest ingredient solutions for a variety of applications. Content includes webinars, videos, whitepapers and more.

“We have missed some of our interactions with our customers, distributors, agents and prospects in the industry over the past several months, since most trade shows and events have been canceled due to the global pandemic,” said Jérôme Béra, senior vice president of global marketing at CP Kelco. “However, with agility in mind, we turned this challenge into an opportunity to take advantage of new technology … The best part is that you can join from anywhere at any time. We like to say it’s a way to connect with CP Kelco from your couch.”

After registering, visitors will be greeted by Didier Viala, president of CP Kelco, at the entrance of the virtual environment. From there, visitors are free to navigate through the lobby, which highlights the company’s insights and portfolio of offerings.

The ingredient solutions company also plans to open a virtual test kitchen later this fall.

“Of course, being at trade shows enables visitors to see different product innovations up close,” Mr. Béra said. “The next best option for experiencing our unique food & beverage prototypes will be in our virtual test kitchen.”

