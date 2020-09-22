FRANKLIN, TENN. — Two foodservice veterans are joining CKE Restaurant Holdings, Inc., parent company of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s. Lance Tucker has been named chief financial officer, and Phil Crawford has been appointed chief technology officer.

“We are excited to build on the strength of our current management team with the addition of these two exceptional hires,” said Ned Lyerly, chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants. “Lance and Phil will be key contributors as we build on our brands’ momentum, innovate and address new consumer behaviors.”

Mr. Tucker was most recently executive vice president and CFO for Jack in the Box, Inc. Before that, he spent nine years at Papa John’s International, Inc., most recently as senior vice president, CFO, chief administrative officer and treasurer.

“The power of CKE’s iconic brands, combined with its experienced management team and franchisee network, represents an exciting opportunity to showcase my strengths as we create value for guests, franchisees and stakeholders,” Mr. Tucker said. “It’s a privilege to support these brands, and I look forward to partnering with the many entrepreneurs who have chosen to bring Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. to local communities across the country and around the world.”

Mr. Crawford joins CKE from Godiva Chocolatier, Inc., where he was global chief technology officer. Prior to that, he was chief information officer and head of technology for Shake Shack, Inc., and earlier he was CIO for Yard House Restaurants for 11 years. In his new role, Mr. Crawford will lead CKE’s information technology function.

“Technology is an enabler to a connected future that will transform experiences for our guests and employees, our relationship with our franchisees and how we operate globally,” Mr. Crawford said. “CKE is committed to becoming a leader in innovation, and I’m humbled by the opportunity to help them build a technology roadmap to support its business goals.”