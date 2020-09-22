The leader in nutritive sweeteners the world relies on, ADM offers unparalleled technical ingenuity, formulation know-how and market understanding for your success. We customize specialty syrups with varying sweetening and functionality, for minimal formulation challenges with big reward.
Choose from:
- SweetRight™ reduced sugar glucose syrup (RSGS)
- Maintain caloric value and functionality—with up to 30% reduced sugars
- SweetRight™ organic rice and tapioca syrups
- For a clean and clear replacement to traditional corn syrup
- Fruit Up™ fruit syrup
- Boost consumer appeal with sugars from fruit