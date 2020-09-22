The leader in nutritive sweeteners the world relies on, ADM offers unparalleled technical ingenuity, formulation know-how and market understanding for your success. We customize specialty syrups with varying sweetening and functionality, for minimal formulation challenges with big reward.

Choose from:

  • SweetRight™ reduced sugar glucose syrup (RSGS)
    • Maintain caloric value and functionality—with up to 30% reduced sugars
  • SweetRight™ organic rice and tapioca syrups
    • For a clean and clear replacement to traditional corn syrup
  • Fruit Up™ fruit syrup
    • Boost consumer appeal with sugars from fruit
Find out how our SweetRight™ reduced sugar glucose syrup (RSGS) reduces added sugars by 45%—while maintaining the calories to fuel and fulfill on-the-go consumers—in this Superstar Bar case study.

