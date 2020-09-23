COLLEGEDALE, TENN. — McKee Foods Corp. is adding to its Little Debbie mini donuts lineup with the launch of a new flavor: apple cinnamon. Each donut combines bright apple flavors with the taste and aroma of cinnamon.

“We have so many fun new mini donuts coming out to help celebrate every season,” said Jill Sito, graphic designer. “It has been so exciting working on the designs of these items, starting with Mini Panda Donuts this summer. Moving into fall, I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than a cinnamon apple festival with woodland critters. The bright yellow foliage, basket of apples and delectable-looking donut make me ready for fall. I can almost smell the cinnamon.”

The new apple cinnamon mini donuts have a suggested retail price of $2.19 for an 8.72-oz resealable bag. Other flavors include double chocolate, cinnamon sugar, strawberry, frosted, glazed, powdered and Mini Panda.