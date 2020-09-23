LOS ANGELES — La Brea Bakery has announced it will begin implementing new automated packaging processes at its Van Nuys, Calif., baking plant, a move designed to support brand growth and expansion, specifically for its Take & Bake bread portfolio, which has experienced strong growth during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Our customers (retailers) are seeking options that minimize labor requirements at the in-store bakery,” said Chris Prociv, vice president of marketing and innovation at La Brea Bakery, a division of Schlieren, Switzerland-based Aryzta AG. “Consumers still want fresh bread but are looking for sealed packaging to ensure safety. La Brea Bakery’s Take & Bake breads are the perfect solution, as these par-baked breads can be baked at home so consumers can experience that freshly baked aroma and texture.”

La Brea Bakery’s Take & Bake bread is available in a variety of flavors, including French baguettes, French Dinner Rolls, Whole Grain Loaf and Ciabatta sandwich rolls. Additional varieties are expected to launch in early 2021, La Brea said.

Founded in 1989, La Brea Bakery is an artisan bread baker whose hearth-baked, handcrafted bread is sold at grocery stores and online retailers across the United States. In 2016, La Brea Bakery introduced the first nationally sold farm-to-table artisan bread — La Brea Bakery Reserve — which brings transparency, taste and quality to consumers. La Brea Bakery operates a flagship storefront in Los Angeles and a second location in Anaheim, Calif. La Brea Bakery is owned by Aryzta, a manufacturer and distributor of bread, buns, cookies and other premium baked goods.