SANFORD, FLA. — Smart Baking Co. has reached an agreement to distribute its products at select Walmart stores nationwide.

“Our mission is to show people that healthy food can be delicious,” said Dave Heuvel, co-founder and vice president of sales at Smart Baking. “Walmart has a huge network of loyal shoppers, and we’re thrilled to be able to present our products as options for them.”

Smart Baking said Walmart stores will offer its Smartcakes (cinnamon, lemon and chocolate), Smartmuf’n (chocolate chip and banana nut) and Sesame Smartbun. The Smartbun is a gluten-free sandwich bun.

All of the company’s products are gluten-free, keto friendly, diabetic friendly, low calorie, high fiber and non-GMO.

The products are available in Walmart’s “New Lifestyles” freezer section, which promotes healthy choices, Smart Baking said. The products are available in 250 Walmart stores across the country, from Southern California, Utah, Idaho and Colorado to Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Tennessee. Customers can check Smart Baking Company’s online store locator for updates.

Smart Baking’s products also are available on the company’s website and through Amazon.