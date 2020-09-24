SANTE FE SPRINGS, CALIF. — Capitol Food Co., formerly Capitol Milling Co., announced an agreement with Wilmar International Ltd. for the sales and distribution of Wilmar’s Natural Boxed Palm products in North America.

Capital Food Co. has more than 130 years of experience selling conventional and organic ingredients for the food and baking industry. The company operates a fleet of tractor trailers and has warehouses throughout the United States. Initially, it will focus its sales efforts on Wilmar’s Blue Team line of products, which features shortenings suitable for a range of bakery and filling applications.

“Capitol Food Co. handles millions of pounds of oil, sold in bulk rail tankers, totes, and drums and also shortenings sold in cartons,” said John D. Levi, vice president of operations at Capitol Food Co. “We look forward to expanding Wilmar’s sales coverage for high-quality palm oils in North America.”

Wilmar International Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. The agribusiness group’s business activities include oil palm cultivation, oilseeds crushing, edible oils refining, sugar milling and refining, specialty fats, oleochemicals, biodiesel and fertilizers manufacturing and grains processing.

“It is a natural fit for Wilmar and Capitol to work together to service the requirements of the food processing industry in North America,” said Meilin Xu, general manager of Wilmar’s oils and fats business. “Capitol has vast experience at blending and packing oils and shortenings, and supplies natural food ingredients to the fast food, baked goods, salads and snack food markets.”