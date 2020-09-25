CARLISLE, ENGLAND — Hugh Pelham has been named chief executive officer of Carr’s Group PLC, effective Jan. 4, 2021. In the meantime, Mr. Pelham will join Carr’s as CEO designate and a member of the board. He will succeed Tim Davies at the conclusion of Carr’s next annual general meeting, currently scheduled for Jan. 12, 2021.

Mr. Pelham has more than 30 years’ experience in leading growing businesses across various sectors. He is currently global president at Minova, part of ASX-listed Orica, which is a manufacturer and supplier of chemical and mechanical earth control products, adhesives and support equipment. Prior to Minova, he spent four years as managing director of Wood Group Industrial Services Ltd., a provider of specialist coatings, access and fabric maintenance services to the oil and gas, marine and rail industries. He also was president (EMEA) of Wood Group Industrial Services.

Mr. Pelham received a bachelor’s degree in engineering, economics and management from Oxford University and a master’s degree in business administration from Cranfield School of Management.

“I am very pleased to welcome Hugh to Carr’s,” said Peter Page, chairman of Carr’s. “He is a first-rate business executive with a track record of consistently delivering top- and bottom-line growth at both privately-owned and publicly listed businesses. From scaling founder-owned enterprises to leading swift and decisive turnarounds, Hugh’s considerable experience will be of real value when leading a business as diverse as Carr’s.”

Mr. Davies has been CEO of Carr’s since March 2013. Prior to Carr’s, he was group managing director at Openfield and earlier led the successful merger of Grainfarmers PLC and Centaur Grain Ltd. in 2009.

Carr’s is an international leader in manufacturing value-added products and solutions, with market leading brands and market positions in the agriculture and engineering sectors.