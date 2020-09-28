KONOLFINGEN, SWITZERLAND – Nestle SA has launched a research and development accelerator in Konolfingen focused on dairy and plant-based dairy alternatives. The accelerator will serve startups, students and scientists and help bring products from ideation to commercialization.

“Innovation in milk products and plant-based dairy alternatives is core to Nestle’s portfolio strategy, as well as our sustainability agenda,” said Mark Schneider, chief executive officer. “As a company, we have set ambitious climate goals. This is part of our promise to develop products that are good for you and good for the planet.”

Through the accelerator, researchers will have access to Nestle’s expertise and equipment to facilitate the upscaling of products for a test launch in a retail environment, according to the company. The project is part of Nestle’s global R&D accelerator initiative that was launched in April 2019.

“Our goal is to provide startups, students and Nestle scientists with key resources to quickly explore new ideas through a six-month test and learn approach,” said Thomas Hauser, head of global product and technology development at Nestle. “By tapping into our expertise in food science, food safety, regulatory, manufacturing processes, and packaging, they can rapidly upscale and test new products in real market conditions.”