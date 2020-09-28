KANSAS CITY — Donuts, nutrition bars and baking mixes are among the numerous new products featuring flavors inspired by the fall season. Pumpkin spice dominates the limited-time launches, and maple and apple offerings are cropping up, too.

New seasonal products from Hostess Brands, LLC, Kansas City, include Apple Cinnamon Donettes and Maple Glazed Donettes. The Apple Cinnamon Donettes are dusted with cinnamon sugar and natural apple flavors, while the Maple Glazed Donettes are topped with a maple flavored glaze. Returning products include Hostess Pumpkin Spice Twinkies, Hostess Iced Pumpkin CupCakes and Hostess Caramel Crunch Donettes.

“Our insights show that consumers hungrily anticipate the arrival of signature seasonal flavors and they look to limited-time-only treats to greet them like long-lost friends,” said Adam Lisook, director of brand marketing, Hostess Brands. “At Hostess we pride ourselves on our ability to consistently deliver timeless classic treats alongside fresh new flavors inspired by consumer feedback and evolving taste trends, season after season.”

Kellogg Co.’s RXBAR business is launching a new limited-edition pecan RXBAR made with egg whites, cashews, pecans, dates and cinnamon. The bar provides 12 grams of protein and contains no added sugar.

“We want our fans to be able to enjoy the classic dessert flavors they crave in a wholesome, nutritious package any time they like,” said Jim Murray, president of RXBAR. “This year's new Pecan RXBAR is the perfect combination of real ingredients to give you that warm, delicious pecan pie flavor.”

Simple Mills is introducing its first-ever limited-edition seasonal items at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. The Pumpkin Pancake & Waffle Mix and the Apple Cinnamon Muffin & Bread Mix are based on almond flour and contain eight to nine simple ingredients. The products are grain-free, plant-based, kosher and Non-GMO Project verified.

View slideshow of new products.