MONTCLAIR, NJ. — That’s How We Roll, LLC, maker of ParmCrisps baked cheese snacks, is breaking into the dairy-free snack segment with new Plant-Based ParmCrisps.

Made from oven-baked 100% dairy-free cheese, the certified vegan and gluten-free cheese crisps come in sea salt and cracked black pepper flavors. ParmCrisps partnered with Whole Foods and parent company Amazon for the development and launch of the crunchy snacks.

“The ParmCrisps innovation strategy has always been developed with the consumer top-of-mind,” said Sam Kestenbaum, chief executive officer of ParmCrisps. “When we noticed a trend toward plant-based snacking, we partnered with Whole Foods to create a solution for both our consumers and our retail partners. Plant-Based ParmCrisps is that solution, and it tastes so good that we're confident both mainstream and plant-based consumers will fall in love.”

Plant-Based ParmCrisps will be available in Whole Foods Market stores nationwide in October for a suggested retail price of $4.79 per 1.75-oz pouch.