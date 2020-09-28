The Multicut from Fritsch, a Multivac company, offers variety and flexibility. Customers can produce a wide range of pastry products, coiled baked goods and specialty breads with a single line. The heart of Multicut is the reliable punching and turning unit. It punches and turns dough triangles in one working step, and the results are precisely aligned products without any tension or stretching effects. The entire synchronized cutting system moves with the dough sheet, providing uniform and uncompressed products even at maximum output.

(816) 891-0555 • www.fritsch-group.com