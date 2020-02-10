The Mecapatisserie line from Mecatherm consists of a baking system and a cooling and freezing circuit. Equipment can be integrated upstream for mixing and dosing of ingredients, downstream for packaging, or for personalization at any stage of the process. This baking system includes the M-TA oven with flexible technology, an MVD cooler with a buffer system and an MVS freezer with dual infeed, as well as depanning options that can accommodate several types of tools (needles, vacuum, fingers).

