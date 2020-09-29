BETHLEHEM, PA. — Mikey’s has introduced three new vegetable-based gluten- and grain-free tortillas: Sweets & Beets, Golden Turmeric and Super Greens.

The new Sweets & Beets tortillas are made with purple sweet potatoes and beets, while Golden Turmeric tortillas contain turmeric and hemp protein and Super Greens feature spinach, broccoli and spirulina. All three varieties are made with cassava and coconut flour.

Mikey’s tortillas are vegan, gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and non-GMO Project verified. They are sold in packs of eight at a suggested retail price of $4.99 and may be found at Sprouts Farmers Market or on the company’s website, Eatmikeys.com.

In addition to tortillas, Mikey’s offers a complete product line of allergen friendly frozen foods, including English muffins, tortillas, pizza pockets, pizza crust and more.

“The initial idea was to provide gluten-free consumers products that do not require any compromise made with a few simple, high-quality ingredients that deliver dense nutrition and great taste,” said Michael Tierney, founder of Mikey’s. “Mikey’s ingredients are an important part of who we are and what they stand for. We strongly believe that superior taste comes from high quality ingredients and that no one, regardless of allergies or dietary restrictions, should ever be forced to compromise on nutrition or taste.