LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Einstein Bros. Bagels, the largest retail bagel company in the United States with more than 700 locations in 40 states and the District of Columbia, is opening its first convenience store location.

As part of a development deal with convenience store chain King Fuels, Einstein Bros. Bagels has announced plans to open five stores in the Houston metro area, with the first space expected to open in September and the second opening in November.

Einstein Bros. Bagels said the new King Fuels locations will be smaller versions of what customers are used to seeing at its regular retail venues. The convenience store locations offer a simplified, easier-to-operate breakfast platform while still delivering a culinary and convenient customer experience, the company said.

“We’re witnessing more consumers looking to c-stores as morning destinations and the demand for bakery and breakfast products continue to increase,” said Nick Schaefer, senior vice president of bagel brands development at Einstein Bros. Bagels. “We are aiming to fill the gap with a simplified menu in a location many are already visiting and are excited to bring Einstein Bros. Bagels favorites to King Fuels consumers.”

The convenience store menu will include select bagel and shmear flavors, egg sandwiches and cold-brew coffee, as well as hot pizza bagels.

“Einstein Bros. Bagels is a perfect fit for King Fuels as both companies share a commitment to excellent service and providing exceptionally convenient options,” said Zaki Niazi, president and chief executive officer of King Fuels. “We are thrilled to provide the Houston market with another convenient way to fuel up with a delicious fresh-baked breakfast or lunch.”