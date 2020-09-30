BOULDER, COLO. – New Hope Network, the organizer of the Natural Products Expo West trade show, has scheduled next year’s event on May 24-27 in Anaheim, Calif. The event is traditionally held in early March, but organizers have pushed it back in the hopes the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the United States will be under control by then.

“We hope the additional 12 weeks will result in more of the progress and recovery needed to return to travel and gatherings with the necessary security and safety assurances in place,” said Lacey Gautier, group show director. “We are committed to providing timely and transparent communication as we navigate this next phase together.”

Education sessions will be offered virtually to account for decreased room capacities due to social distancing and to accommodate those who may not be able to travel.

“Some of our larger networking events will be altered or canceled to maintain health and safety measures,” Ms. Gautier said. “More information regarding how the show will continue to transform will be provided in the upcoming months.”