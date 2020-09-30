TORONTO — Wellness Natural, Inc., a newly formed natural foods company headquartered in Toronto, has acquired SimplyProtein, a nutritional snacking brand previously owned by Simply Good Foods USA, Inc. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

SimplyProtein is a female founded brand that was started in 2002 by Cathy Richards. Diagnosed with Crohn’s disease when she was 12, Ms. Richards developed SimplyProtein because she desired a simple, nutritious snack. The brand’s product line includes cookie bars, crispy bars and crunchy bites that feature more than 11 grams of protein and fewer than 3 grams of sugar per serving.

All SimplyProtein snacks are Non-GMO Project verified and free from gluten, artificial flavors, preservatives or colors.

Already with a presence throughout Canada and the United States, Wellness Natural plans to expand the brand under the leadership of Michael Lines, chief executive officer. Mr. Lines led the brand in Canada prior to creating Wellness Natural, Inc.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working on SimplyProtein throughout my tenure at Simply Good Foods, and developed a true passion for the brand and its positioning within the nutritional snacking space,” Mr. Lines said. “With many of our products plant-based, SimplyProtein fills an essential consumer need, as it checks off all the boxes. With optimal protein, high fiber, low in calories and sugar with clean ingredients — it’s what consumers are looking for — while also being incredibly satisfying and delicious which is paramount. I’m eager to continue to grow the brand and excited for what the future holds for SimplyProtein. I’m also excited to chair an outstanding board of directors, including John Lederer, Joe Mimran, Joe Jackman, Nicholas Reichenbach, and Steve Spooner.”

The sale of the SimplyProtein brand comes less than a year after Simply Good Foods Co. acquired Quest Nutrition, LLC, for $1 billion. At the time, the transaction brought together Simply Good Foods’ Atkins brand with Quest’s portfolio of low carb and low sugar protein bars, cookies, chips, pizzas, shakes and powders.

Simply Good Foods launched in 2017, when Conyers Park Acquisition Corp. acquired Atkins Nutritionals Inc. from the Roark Capital Group.