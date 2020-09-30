DENVER — Stuart Zimmerman, the former chief executive officer of Cahokia Flour Company, died Sept. 12 in Denver.

A native of St. Louis, Mr. Zimmerman graduated in 1963 from Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa., with a business degree. That same year he joined Cahokia, a family business. He was named CEO in 1976 after his father’s death. He retired shortly after the business was acquired in 1998 by CSM nv.

Founded in 1912, Cahokia was a distributor of a range of baking ingredients in the central and southern states, operating distribution branches in St. Louis, Denver, Oklahoma City, Dallas, Houston, New Orleans and Atlanta.

In addition to his professional work, Mr. Zimmerman was involved in numerous business and civic organizations. He was president of the National Association of Flour Distributors, and was active in the Young Presidents Organization, YPO International Board, World Presidents Organization, The Veiled Profit Organization, and was a founding member of Caring Solutions of Greater Saint Louis, an organization that assists individuals with developmental abilities find paths to fulfilling lives.

Mr. Zimmerman and his wife Kathy moved to Colorado in 2004 and spent time traveling as well as mentoring young businesspeople.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years Kathy; a son Robert (Mike); a daughter Susan (Hank); granddaughters Ginny and Sadie; and brothers Lon (Judy) and Jim (Vicky); nieces, Pam (Mike), Sarah (TJ), and Vivian, nephews, Craig (Joy) and Mark; grandniece, Mady; grandnephew, Grayson; and the step family of Mickey Sharp. He was predeceased by his father, Ronald Reuben; mother, Virginia Zimmerman Sharp (Mickey).

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Caring Solutions of Greater Saint Louis.