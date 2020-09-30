GREENSBORO, NC. — Maurice Neuborne Jennings, founder of the Biscuitville restaurant chain, passed away on Sept. 19 at age 86.

The first Biscuitville restaurant opened in 1976 and served only biscuits. The company today includes 64 Biscuitville restaurants in North Carolina and Virginia. Burney Jennings, his son, is chief executive officer of the family-owned business. The menu has expanded to include not only biscuits but sandwiches, platters, healthier options, sides, sweets and drinks. Catering also is offered.

“Maurice’s courage, tenacity and passion allowed him to defy the odds to build a successful family-owned business that remains stronger than ever after 54 years,” said Kathie Niven, president of Biscuitville. “He built Biscuitville with a few simple principles: a commitment to great quality food, friendly people and food served fast. Maurice left a legacy that offers each of us at Biscuitville the opportunity to be part of something special and something that is hard to find — a company that puts people before profit.”

The biscuit recipe of Mr. Jennings’ grandmother was used as the restaurant chain’s scratch-made recipe. The North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association in 2019 honored Mr. Jennings with its Lifetime Achievement Award.

Mr. Jennings was born April 23, 1934, in Atlanta to Mary Frances and Rezin Bass Jennings. After graduating from William High School in Burlington, NC, he served in the US Air Force and then graduated from Elon University in Elon, NC. He served the university in a variety of capacities for 20 years, including as a member of the board of trustees. Mr. Jennings was elected trustee emeritus in 1998 and was awarded the Elon Medallion, the university’s highest honor, in 2006.

Mr. Jennings raised a family in Burlington with his former wife Patricia Gordon Qualls. He married Linda Bullard Fowler in 1982, and they lived in Greensboro and Vero Beach, Fla.

Mr. Jennings was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Janice Jennings Bailey, his brother Rezin Bass (R.B.) Jennings, Jr., and his wife Linda. He is survived by daughters Mary Nell Jennings and Fran Jennings Teter (Chris); son Maurice (Burner) Jennings, Jr. (Dina); son John Cooper Fowler (Meghan); daughter Sinclair Fowler McLean (Robert); grandchildren Tricia and Gordon Teter, Blake Jennings (Melanie), Bailey Jennings Golmont (Taylor), Mary Frances Jennings and John Jennings; Cooper, Alex and Pearce Fowler; Eliza Jane, Dickson, Malcolm and Henry McLean; great-granddaughter Reece Jennings and sister-in-law, Faye Jennings.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the following charities: United Way of Alamance County at 220 East Front St, Burlington, NC 27215; United Way of Greater Greensboro at 1500 Yanceyville St., Greensboro, NC 27405; and First Presbyterian Church Greensboro at 617 North Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401.