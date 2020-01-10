OAKBROOK TERRACE, ILL. — McCain Foods USA announced it has restarted construction on a 170,000-square-foot expansion of its potato processing plant in Othello, Wash. McCain paused construction on the facility in late May due to coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions limiting all non-essential work.

“We are excited to resume construction on the 170,000-square-foot expansion of the Othello plant, where McCain Foods has operated for over 31 years,” said Paolo Picchi, regional president of the Americas. “This expansion will increase production capacity through the addition of a new state-of-the art french fry processing line, bring new jobs to the community and require approximately 11,000 additional acres, sourced from local potato growers in the region.”

McCain said the $300 million investment significantly will expand the company’s North American production capacity and will include the addition of a new french fry processing line. The expansion is expected to add 180 new jobs and require approximately 11,000 additional acres, to be sourced from local potato growers in the region.

McCain Foods Othello plant employs more than 450 people who produce and distribute over 400 million lbs of frozen products.

McCain Foods is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato products and supplies french fries, potato specialties, appetizers and desserts to retail and foodservice customers around the globe. The company employs more than 21,000 people and operates 51 production facilities on six continents. McCain Foods USA Inc., headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, employs 4,000 people and operates production facilities in Idaho, Maine, Nebraska, Washington and Wisconsin.