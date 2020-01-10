MANHATTAN, KAN. — Marie Chan has been elected to the board of trustees of AIB International. Ms. Chan is global head of marketing capability at GSK Consumer Healthcare.

“The addition of Marie Chan to our board brings a wealth of marketing expertise to an already strong group,” said Andre Biane, president and chief executive officer of AIB. “Her industry experience and global perspective will further challenge our strategic thinking as we continue to expand our presence globally.

“It’s an understatement to say that 2020 has been a unique year for the entire food and beverage industry. Our board’s guidance has helped us through the pandemic’s trough, and we are emerging as a stronger organization that is better positioned to meet the future needs of the industry. Today, I’m excited to welcome Marie Chan to the board of trustees.”

In addition to Ms. Chan, six members were reelected to the board of trustees in 2020, including: