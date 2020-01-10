Versatile and delicious, rolled or folded, tortillas are a favorite go-to item for today’s consumers. They want their favorite corn and flour tortillas to taste fresh—and be flexible—but they also want to have clean labels and recognizable ingredients.
It can be a challenge to keep your flour and corn tortillas soft and pliable. That’s where enzymes and gums come in. These label-friendly ingredients can improve the quality of your tortillas—throughout distribution and all the way to consumer consumption. They combat staling and degradation of finished product quality—to extend shelf life in your corn and flour tortillas. Find out about our TillaZyme™ enzyme gum blends and TillaSoft™ dough conditioners and tortilla softeners, in our “Tortillas are on a Roll” case study.
