MELVILLE, NY. — Comax Flavors unveiled its new Greetings from the Tropics Collection.

The flavors are natural, water-soluble, liquid, non-GMO and allergen free. They may be used in a variety of applications, including non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, baked foods and confections, savory sauces, entrees as well as dairy and plant-based products, the company said.

The collection features six flavors, including mango with citrus accents and faint sulfury attributes, and pineapple with a faint creamy accent and slightly cooked acidic nuances. A coconut flavor blends creamy and milky characteristics with sweet and fruity tropical accords. Passionfruit is anchored by juicy, tart, citrus and tropical notes with delicate floral nuances and an anticipated sulfury base. Papaya offers fruity green accords with hints of melon and a mild sulfury background, and guava highlights fresh green, mildly sour nuances with subtle spicy and citrus attributes with sulfury base notes.

“Comax is thrilled to offer our customers this refreshing and exotic fruit collection,” said Catherine Armstrong, vice president of corporate communications for Comax Flavors.