WASHINGTON — D. Ford Mennel, president of The Mennel Milling Co., Fostoria, Ohio, has been elected chairman of the North American Millers‘ Association.

Mr. Mennel has been president of Mennel Milling since 2013. He represents the fifth-generation of the Mennel family to head the company, which was established in 1886. Before being named head of the company, Mr. Mennel was plant manager of Mennel’s flour mills in Dowagiac, Mich., and Roanoke, Va., and then assistant to the president prior to his election. Prior to joining the company, he worked in the hotel industry.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in hotel and restaurant management from Mercyhurst College in Erie, Pa., and a master’s degree in business administration from Averett University.

Mennel Milling is the eighth largest flour milling company in the United States. In addition to milling flour, the company produces bakery mixes, popcorn, and other food ingredients. The company operates seven flour mills, two bakery mix manufacturing facilities, a popcorn plant, and logistics and distribution companies in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina and Virginia.

As NAMA chairman, Mr. Mennel follows in the footsteps of his father, Donald L. Mennel, who was chairman of the Millers’ National Federation, and grandfather Donald M. Mennel, who also was MNF chairman.

As chairman Mr. Mennel succeeds Robert Y. Harper, president of Hopkinsville Milling Co., Hopkinsville, Ky., who completed a two-year term as chairman.

“NAMA has been very fortunate to have Robert Harper as our chairman for the last two years,” Mr. Mennel said. “Robert has given selflessly to the affairs of the association, helping us all to make our industry stronger and more vibrant.”

Mr. Harper added, “It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve the North American Millers’ Association as chairman. We are fortunate to have so many active members who give generously of their time and resources to further the interests of the industry. The association will be well served by the new chairman and board.”

Brian Doyle, president of King Milling Co., has been elected as vice chairman of NAMA for 2020-22. Elected to three-year terms on the NAMA executive committee were Trey Sebus, Bartlett Milling Co., Kansas City; and Dan Fetherston, SEMO Milling LLC, Scott City, Mo.