READING, PA. — Unique Pretzel Bakery, Inc., a sixth-generation family business based in southeastern Pennsylvania, is undertaking a corporate rebranding to become Unique Snacks. The initiative comes in advance of the company’s 100th anniversary, which will take place in February 2021.

The company said the rebranding was spurred in part by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has led to stepped-up demand for the company’s snacks beyond pretzels.

“Through our rebranding campaign, we intend to grow beyond our signature pretzel products to offer a variety of other healthy snacks that are consistent with the high quality and taste our customers expect us to deliver,” said Justin Spannuth, vice president and chief operating officer at Unique Snacks.

The company’s Splits, Shells and Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Rings are verified non-GMO. The Sprouted Splits and Sprouted Shells are certified USDA organic. All varieties of the company’s premium snacks are compatible with a variety of dietary constraints, including vegan, kosher and low cholesterol.

Unique Snacks said it has the production capacity to develop new snacks or extend current lines to meet increased demand. The company has grown from approximately 35 employees just four years ago to more than 85 employees today.

“Our success is driven by our culture,” Mr. Spannuth said. “Our family-based values emphasize treating people like family and putting safety first. Pretzels are second. These principles also guild our belief that businesses have a responsibility to support employees, customers and the broader community. In recent months, we have witnessed other businesses across the nation return to the traditional family values we have maintained for almost 100 years.”

Since March, Unique Snacks said it has tripled its website sales and has experienced an approximate 575% increase in purchases through Amazon. The business also registered a 30% increase in email opt-ins featuring deals and other information, Unique Snacks said.