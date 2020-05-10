LOUISVILLE, KY. — Ann Gugino has been named chief financial officer at Papa John’s International, Inc. Steve Coke, interim principal financial and accounting officer, will continue in his role as vice president of investor relations and strategy.

Ms. Gugino brings to the role more than 20 years of financial management, planning and strategic expertise. Most recently, she was senior vice president of financial planning and analysis at Target Corp. Previously she spent 18 years at Patterson Companies, Inc., including four years as executive vice president and CFO.

At Papa John’s, she will be responsible for building and implementing the company’s long-term plans for profitable growth and shareholder value creation.

“After a careful search for a candidate whose values, passion and expertise align with Papa John’s core values and business needs, I’m thrilled to welcome Ann Gugino to our team,” said Rob Lynch, president and chief executive officer of Papa John’s International. “Ann is a proven leader and change agent, who brings deep experience in the consumer and retail sector, including driving demand and profitability across digital and traditional commerce at Target.

“Ann’s appointment rounds out one of the most capable and diverse leadership teams in our industry. The breadth and depth of our team’s strengths, backgrounds and perspectives are crucial advantages for Papa John’s and essential to our long-term innovation and growth plans.”