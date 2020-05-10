ROME, GA. — Southeastern Mills will expand its Center for Superior Logistics in Rome by 90,000 square feet. The expansion comes as business growth has driven the need for more production capacity and logistics efficiencies.

General contractor responsibilities were awarded to E.A. Benefield Inc., Cedartown, Ga. The projected is expected to be completed by July 2021. Southeastern Mills, a fourth-generation family-owned company based in Rome, specializes in developing and manufacturing ingredient systems that deliver texture and flavor in support of foodservice manufacturers and restaurants.