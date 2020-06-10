OMAHA, NEB. — The Scoular Co. on Oct. 5 announced the appointment of five new officers who will support and lead strategic planning as it seeks company growth and innovative solutions for its customers. The five new officers are:

Jennifer Deitloff , senior associate general counsel and chief diversity officer.

, senior associate general counsel and chief diversity officer. Adrian Gasparian , general manager, Asia.

, general manager, Asia. Amy Patterson , general manager, Petsource.

, general manager, Petsource. Eric Perry , general manager, feed co-products.

, general manager, feed co-products. Jeff Vipond, general manager, pulses, seeds and distilling grains.

“These five individuals are highly respected leaders within Scoular as well as their respective industries,” said Paul Maass, chief executive officer of Scoular. “Not only do they possess deep expertise aligned with Scoular’s strategic objectives, they also embody Scoular’s core values, including integrity, curiosity and perseverance.”

Mr. Maass said he and Scoular’s senior leadership team nominated and the board of directors elected these individuals because they embody Scoular’s values and have shown track records of creating positive results for the company and its culture.

Mr. Maass also highlighted that the new officers bring diverse and inclusive perspectives in many forms to the company’s officer group, which will be a critical advantage as the company seeks to evolve its culture by creating a more inclusive workplace and growing diversity in its leadership.

“Scoular is committed to creating and embracing a culture of diversity and inclusion,” Mr. Maass said. “Ensuring our leadership reflects the diversity and differences within our workforce is a key part of that commitment.”

Ms. Deitloff is an expert in labor and employment, compliance and litigation matters. Ms. Deitloff, who is senior associate general counsel at Scoular, also was named as the company’s chief diversity officer in May 2020.

Mr. Gasparian is Scoular’s general manager for Asia, leading the company’s increased focus and enhanced service for customers in this key market. He has extensive experience in the Asia-Pacific marketplace. Prior to joining Scoular in 2019, he was the director of commodity distribution-Asia and the general manager-Latin America for Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Ms. Patterson is an experienced leader in the food manufacturing and value-added ingredients industry. She is the general manager for Petsource, an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Scoular with a new, high-tech manufacturing facility in Seward, Neb. Before coming to Scoular, Ms. Patterson worked for 16 years at Conagra Brands, where she most recently was vice president and general manager of Spicetec Flavors & Seasonings

Mr. Perry’s 25-plus-year career in the grain and feed industry includes work in general management, risk management, operations, procurement, specialty grains and pulses. He is general manager, feed co-products, for Scoular, and is based in Overland Park, Kan. As general manager, he is responsible for the feed co-products domestic and international trading teams, business unit strategy development and growth initiatives. Prior to joining Scoular 15 years ago, his experience included positions with Smithfield Foods, DuPont Pioneer, Murphy Family Farms and others.

Mr. Vipond is Scoular’s general manager for pulses, seeds and distilling grains. Mr. Vipond joined Scoular’s Calgary office in 2015 after working for Viterra for seven years, most recently as a senior merchandiser. In his current role at Scoular, he is responsible for creating an end-to-end supply chain to efficiently service current business and identify and execute growth opportunities in pulses, seeds and distilling grains.