CHICAGO – McDonald’s Corp. is adding apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls to its all-day menu in the United States. The new items will be available beginning Oct. 28.

The introduction marks the first addition of bakery items to the fast-food restaurant’s core menu in over eight years, according to the company. Baked foods already on the menu include cookies and pies.

“McDonald's has been famous for our savory breakfast menu for almost 50 years,” said Linda VanGosen, vice president of brand and menu strategy for McDonald's USA. “We’re continuing our breakfast innovation by adding tasty new sweet options with our new McCafé Bakery lineup. We know our customers deserve a break now more than ever, and are excited to give them another reason to visit their favorite breakfast destination by offering delicious flavors they crave, any time of the day.”