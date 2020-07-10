DES MOINES, IOWA — Kemin Industries is offering an interactive tour of its new bakery innovation center at its world headquarters in Des Moines.

“We created this interactive tour to help bakers experience the new technology and solutions available at our bakery innovation center from the convenience of their desk,” said Courtney Schwartz, marketing director for Kemin Food Technologies Americas. “This center can be a real game-changer for bakers. The fully equipped space mimics the commercial bakery production process, allowing us to screen and test bakery products containing Kemin’s ingredient solutions. This means customers won’t lose valuable production time running trials for challenges they are working to overcome.”

The new interactive brochure highlights pilot-scale production equipment, analytical lab equipment, ingredient blending and small batch technology, accelerated stability facility, and customer laboratory services.