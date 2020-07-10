WHITE MARSH, MD. — Ingredion, Inc. is launching Ticaloid Acacia Max in the United States in Canada.

The ingredient is a high-performance emulsifier that solves common limitations of traditional acacia by increasing oil loads, reducing cost and improving labels on consumer products, the company said.

Ticaloid Acacia Max matches the functionality of traditional acacia at up to 70% usage levels. It was designed to provide a more stable particle size over time in various environmental conditions, helping improve shelf life stability and maintain vibrant colors and flavors in beverage and concentrate applications, Ingredion said. It also helps stabilize emulsions without the use of weighing agents, allowing for shorter ingredient declarations.

“While traditional acacia is limited to an oil loading capacity of roughly 12% and requires high usage levels of emulsifier, Ticaloid Acacia Max can be utilized to double the oil load while simultaneously reducing emulsifier usage levels,” said Derek Holthaus, senior principal scientist for Ingredion’s North American systems and ingredients solutions business. “In addition, Ticaloid Acacia Max can stabilize emulsion concentrates with oil loads up to 24%, increasing productivity, reducing production and transportation costs and decreasing water usage.”