COPPELL, TEXAS — Takis is expanding its spicy snack portfolio with new Takis Hot Nuts.

The snack nuts feature peanuts in a “double crunch technology” crunchy shell coated in Takis spicy seasoning, the company said. The Fuego variety features hot chili pepper and lime flavor, the Flare flavor features a chili pepper and lime flavor with a touch of heat, and the Smokin’ Lime variety combines smoky chipotle flavor with a hint of lime.

“The opportunity to once again disrupt the market of salty snacks by bringing Takis’ unmatched intensity and flavor to the snack nuts category is something we could not pass up,” said Sandra Peregrina, marketing manager for Takis snacks at Barcel USA, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV. “We know Takis brings excitement through intensity for our fans looking for an explosion of flavor, so we're thrilled that our iconic brand can continue to satisfy snacking needs in an entirely new way.”

Takis Hot Nuts, now available nationwide, join the brand’s lineup of spicy rolled tortilla chips available in Fuego, Nitro, Crunchy Fajitas, Wild, Guacamole and Blue Heat varieties.