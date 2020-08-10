ROME, GA. — Southeastern Mills has rebranded to Summit Hill Foods.

The rebranding initiative is the result of a year-long effort that includes a new company name, brand manifesto, company logo and corporate and foodservice websites. The effort was inspired by a need for a name that better aligns with the company’s goals and global reach, said Perter Hjort, president of the newly branded Summit Hill Foods.

“Throughout the rebranding process, we were reminded of who we are at our core and what our ambitions and goals are for the future,” Mr. Hjort said. “Our goal was to land on an identity that encapsulated our principles and global positioning, and we firmly believe that Summit Hill Foods captures that sentiment.”

The name highlights the company’s roots without the limiting geographic perception of its former name, he added.

“For us, Summit Hill Foods is friendly and approachable and references our commitment to superior quality,” Mr. Hjort said. “At the same time, Summit Hill Foods alludes to a pastoral sense of place and our enduring commitment to offering our global customer base the best in all that we do.”

Summit Hill Foods operates six manufacturing facilities in the United States and markets nationally distributed brands, including Better Than Bouillon, Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce, Southeastern Mills, Shore Lunch and Better Than Gravy. The company’s ingredients and mixes are available to food processors, restaurants, foodservice distributors and consumers.