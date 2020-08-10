AUSTIN, TEXAS — Siete Family Foods, makers of grain-free Mexican-American food, has unveiled plans to introduce Grain Free Mexican Cookies next spring. In the meantime, the cookies will be available for a limited time on Siete’s newly launched online exclusive platform called Siete Small Batch. The cookies will be available in three varieties: Mexican chocolate, Mexican Wedding and Mexican shortbread.

Grain Free Mexican Chocolate Cookies are crunchy chocolate cookies made with a blend of almond and coconut flour, cocoa and a dash of cinnamon.

Grain Free Mexican Wedding Cookies are made from a blend of almond and coconut flour, pecans, powdered sugar and cinnamon.

Grain Free Mexican Shortbread Cookies, also known as hojarascas, or pan de polvo, are sweet, crunchy cookies made from a lightly sweetened blend of almond and coconut flour, pecan pieces and a dash of cinnamon.

The cookies will be the first product to appear on Siete Small Batch. According to Siete, the platform will give consumers an opportunity to try new products before they hit the broader market.

“Consumers can expect to see more rapid innovation from our brand in the coming year,” said Miguel Garza, co-founder and chief executive officer of Siete. “We are testing and introducing new products aggressively and are using e-commerce as a great tool to test the market with consumers before our products hit the shelves.”

The introduction of the cookies is the latest addition to the brand’s line of heritage-inspired products, which includes grain-free tortillas and tortilla chips, hot sauces, taco seasonings, dairy-free queso and more.

But Veronica Garza, co-founder, president and chief innovation officer of Siete, said cookies hold a special place for the family.

“From cooking hundreds of cookies in the kitchen with our Grandma Campos before family weddings, to picking up hojarascas from our local bakery in Laredo, cookies have been central to a lot of heartfelt memories,” Ms. Garza said. “Which is why, when we went grain free, cookies were one of the first sweet treats we recreated — so we could continue to share in these beautiful memories together.”

The Grain Free Mexican Cookies will be available in a resealable pouch with design inspired by papel picado — a decorative craft made by cutting elaborate designs into sheets of tissue paper, marking a celebration. The cookies will be available for $4.99 (4.5 oz) on sietefoods.com starting Oct. 29 while limited supplies last.