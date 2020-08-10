VALRICO, FLA. — Bruce Enzor, former director of technical sales at AB Mauri North America, died on Sept. 29. He was 66 years old.

Mr. Enzor spent more than 40 years in the US baking industry, including more than 13 years with AB Mauri before retiring at the end of 2019. Prior to AB Mauri, he worked for 16 years as a senior technical service manager with Roman Meal Co. in Tacoma, Wash. He also was an AIB International certified baking/pastry arts professional.

“The team at ABMNA would like to extend its deepest sympathies to the Enzor family and would like them to know that his laugh, charm and profound passion for baking are irreplaceable,” AB Mauri North America said.