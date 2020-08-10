The Spider 100v Tray Loading solution from BluePrint Automation (BPA) replaces traditional collate and load systems and offers single pick rates of up to 120 products per minute and higher rates when incorporating multiple pick grippers and robots. With on-the-fly picking, the line handles trays and cases with a u-board divider providing flexibility to the processor and copacker.

By using robots with vision, baking and snack plants eliminate traditional racetrack collation and potential jam points, increasing efficiency of the line. “Baked goods can be oddly shaped and difficult to collate using traditional methods,” said Jason Hogue, southeast regional sales manager, BPA. “The Spider 100v eliminates the need for collation by using 3D-vision to locate and pick individual products regardless of orientation.”

The vision system provides a built-in product inspection detecting double wraps, inaccurate product size and more. Designed for bags, pouches, cereal/nutritional bars and other flow-wrapped products, the system places them into regular slotted cartons, half-slotted cartons and trays. Spider 100v systems are scalable and customizable to fit the needs of small to large wholesale bakeries.

(804) 520-5400 • www.blueprintautomation.com