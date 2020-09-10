SALINA, KAN. — The Kansas State University Bulk Solids Innovation Center is launching an online Powder and Bulk Solids Academy. The academy will offer courses between November 2020 and March 2021 that focus on industrial personnel in a fully virtual environment.

Todd Smith, business and strategy manager at the Bulk Solids Innovation Center, said the online format will provide high-quality lectures followed by close examination, discussion and equipment demonstration.

“Our education classes have been very successful,” Mr. Smith said. “Everyone’s understanding is enhanced by the hands-on demonstrations using the center’s wonderful equipment and systems.”

The academy will offer three courses highlighting bulk solids handling, conveying and storage. Courses include Basics of Pneumatic Conveying; Material Testing and Results Application; and Basics of Bulk Solids, Handling, Flow and Air Filtration.

KSU said the academy is geared toward engineers in search of fundamental or refresher knowledge about powder and bulk solids handling topics. In addition, individuals in sales, management, maintenance and support roles will benefit from learning the technology and terminology provided in the courses, KSU said.

Registration for the academy is open at bulk-solids.k-state.edu/profdev. Each course is independent of the others, but students enrolled in all three courses will receive a 20% discount.

The KSU Bulk Solids Innovation Center is a research, testing and educational facility dedicated to the science and understanding of bulk solids materials handling. The center houses six laboratories for university and industry-sponsored research; training, conference and lecture rooms; a material properties test lab; and a full-scale bulk solids test bay. The key tenant of the center is the university, while two local companies, Coperion K-Tron Salina and Vortex Valves, supplement the facility by serving as anchor occupants.