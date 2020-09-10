TUKWILA, WASH. — Keith Neumann has joined Continental Mills, Inc. as chief growth officer. In his new position he will have responsibility for sales, marketing and R&D and will report to Andy Heily, president and chief executive officer.

Prior to joining Continental Mills, Mr. Neumann was president and chief operating officer at Tosi Snacks, an organic, startup snack foods company. Earlier, he was senior vice president, chief marketing officer and general manager at Clif Bar & Co. He also was executive director at Egg Strategy, senior vice president of GfK Strategic Innovation/Arbor Strategy Group, and vice president of marketing and chief marketer at Applegate. He began his career at PepsiCo, Inc., where he worked for 12 years in a variety of roles, including marketing director for hot cereals and brand director for adult and bagged ready-to-eat cereals within the Quaker Oats Co. business.

“Keith has been a successful, entrepreneurial leader, driving innovation and growth for both legacy brands and emerging businesses,” Mr. Heily said. “He brings a deep understanding of our product mix, categories and channels, and the time is right for a dedicated growth officer with Keith’s executive-level experience to join our leadership team.”

Mr. Neumann received a bachelor’s degree in economics and computer studies at Northwestern University and a master’s degree in marketing at the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

“This is an extraordinary time to join Continental Mills,” Mr. Neumann said. “The company has significant momentum with increased demand for our Krusteaz breakfast and baking products, and in the snack category with our WildRoots brand. I’m excited to have the opportunity to build on that success, working with Andy and the talented team across Continental Mills to accelerate the company’s growth by continuing to deliver for our retail and foodservice customers and by adding value to our consumers’ lives.”