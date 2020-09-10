SHERIDAN LAKE, COLO. — The Scoular Co. has expanded its grain operations in Colorado and Kansas with an agreement to lease a grain receiving facility near Sheridan Lake.

The facility will be ready for fall harvest and will have more than 1.6 million bus of temporary storage and the ability to unload 20 trucks an hour through a high-speed conveyor.

Scoular is leasing the grain facility from Crossroads Agriculture.

“The Sheridan Lake site will be Scoular’s seventh in the region focused on providing fast harvest unloading and efficient market access,” said Phil Van Court, regional market manager at Scoular.

The Sheridan Lake facility is located on the Colorado Pacific Railroad. Scoular has operated several other grain facilities in the regional area since 2005, including the Coolidge and Tribune facilities in Kansas and the Haswell facility in Colorado.

“We’ve made significant investments to our facilities over the past 15 years,” Mr. Van Court said. “We hope to continue to be able to better serve our farmer customers.”

According to Sosland Publishing’s 2020 Grain & Milling Annual, Scoular has a total of 78 grain storage facilities with a total licensed grain storage capacity of 131 million bus.

Crossroads Agriculture, founded by Stefan Soloviev in 1999, operates 400,000 acres of farm and ranch land in Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico and New York. Other holdings include the Colorado Pacific railroad, which runs west from the Kansas state line to the base of the Rocky Mountains near Pueblo, Colo.