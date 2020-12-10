In this sneak peek of Baking & Snack’s October issue, Senior Editor Charlotte Atchley gives a rundown of three key stories featured in the magazine. Watch the video above or read the transcription below to learn more about this month’s issue.

Our team has been hard at work from our homes, and I'm delighted to share with you the content we have this October.

First, I would like to tell you about our October issue. Dan Malovany, editorial director, introduces us to Unique Pretzels, which will be rebranding itself as Unique Snacks next year for its 100th anniversary. Read about how the company will be using this rebranding to venture into other snack categories.

We all know sliced bread is flying off bakery shelves and you definitely want your product to stand out. In “Best of Both Worlds,” Dan shows us how the latest in equipment technology can bring artisan qualities to the pan bread process, creating a truly unique product.

And you don't want to miss Managing Editor Nico Roesler’s feature on cookie trends. Cookies are another bakery category that has seen a sales bump from the pandemic. And in this feature, Nico will share the secrets that will help keep that momentum going.

I can't let you go without telling you about our podcast, Since Sliced Bread. Season four debuts October 14, and we're tackling one of the biggest challenges facing the baking industry: the workforce gap.

We'll be sharing stories of how bakeries are coming up with out-of-the-box solutions to find and keep workers.

As always, we at Baking & Snack appreciate your readership and support. And we want you to know that we have your back too. Please do not hesitate to reach out to Baking & Snack with any feedback you may have on how we can keep you informed, so you can keep feeding the world.