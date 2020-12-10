Apex Motion Control created a new function for the Baker-Bot — end of line palletizing. In addition to decorating cakes, picking and placing products, and loading/unloading trays and pans, the cobot can now handle palletizing tasks and be integrated into most production lines without the need for safety guarding. By using the Baker-Bot’s palletizing function, up to 11 cases can safely be placed on a standard North American pallet per minute with a stack height up to 76 inches and a 10-kg case load, including the end effector.

