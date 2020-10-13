SAN DIEGO — Jeannie Cho has been named chief marketing officer for Qdoba Restaurant Corp. In her new role, she will be tasked with leading the Mexican restaurant chain’s marketing and brand strategy.

Prior to joining Qdoba, Ms. Cho spent 12 years at PepsiCo, Inc., most recently as vice president of marketing for the Frito-Lay portfolio. During her time with PepsiCo, she also was vice president of marketing for global brands, senior director of marketing for Doritos and Cheetos, and director of innovation.

“I am excited to have Jeannie — a seasoned food-industry marketing executive — as an integral member of the Qdoba team,” said Keith Guilbault, chief executive officer of Qdoba. “She brings tremendous ability to elevate our brand position and purpose to achieve top-line growth through her strategic and breakthrough thinking. I am confident that Jeannie’s analytical and creative approach to marketing will lead to even greater success for Qdoba.”