BROOKSHIRE, TEXAS — Goya Foods is investing $80 million to expand its manufacturing and distribution facility in Brookshire. The expansion includes purchasing new food processing equipment that will allow the company to double production capacity to meet increased demand.

“Goya is committed to meeting increased consumer demand for our products from all consumers across the United States and abroad,” said Bob Unanue, president of and chief executive officer of Goya Foods, when the expansion was announced Oct. 13. “We are grateful for the overwhelming support of the Goya brand, and we are fortunate to be able to give back to communities around the globe donating millions of pounds of food through our Goya Gives program.”

Goya’s facility in Brookshire sits on a 130-acre farm and serves as a hub for the manufacturing and distribution of Goya products in the West, according to the company, which added the location provides access to a skilled workforce, a favorable business climate, railroad transportation and a launching pad for global export.

Founded in 1936, Goya manufactures, packages and distributes over 2,500 food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America.