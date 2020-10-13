OMAHA, NEB. — Kelli Eickhoff has been promoted to chief human resources officer at The Scoular Co. In her new role, Ms. Eickhoff will provide strategic leadership in human resources for Scoular’s 1,000-plus employees worldwide, leading Scoular’s efforts to attract and retain top talent and build employee engagement.

Ms. Eickhoff has worked as a human resources director at Scoular since 2018.

“Kelli is a trusted leader at Scoular who embraces teamwork, collaboration and data to drive solutions that benefit Scoular employees and our business,” said Paul T. Maass, chief executive officer. “I am thrilled she is joining Scoular’s senior leadership team as we seek to foster the company’s tremendous culture and strive to continue Scoular’s history as an innovative, inclusive and rewarding place to work.”

Before joining Scoular, Ms. Eickhoff was a principal consultant at Atlas HR Consulting. Earlier, she spent nearly four years at ConAgra Foods in several HR director roles. She also worked at Ameritrade and Microsoft.

Ms. Eickhoff received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.