WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread fell 0.3¢ in September, the first month-over-month decline since March, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The price of whole wheat bread also decreased 0.3¢ per lb.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 149.2¢, down 0.3¢ per lb from August but up 19.6¢ from September 2019.

At 208.1¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was down 0.3¢ per lb from August but up 14.6¢ per lb from September 2019.

The national average price of family flour in September was 45.1¢, down 0.8¢ from August but up 0.2¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in September was 125.6¢ per lb, down 4.7¢ from August but up 7.2¢ from September 2019. Chocolate chip cookies were 365.9¢ per lb, down 11¢ from August but up 7.2¢ from September 2019.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in September was 77.7¢, up 0.8¢ from August but down 2¢ from September 2019.